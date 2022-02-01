More Prophesies From Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Coming To Pass

…South Africa Earthquake, New Zealand Earthquake, Costa Rica Volcano, Fire Outbreaks In Ghana

More prophesies which were delivered by the SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta who is the Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), have come to pass exactly as he prophesied.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah during PCI’s 14 Days Fasting and Prayer sessions and his usual program on Angel fm, gave some prophesies which he advised that everybody must pray in order to avert the consequences of the disasters that will come.

New Zealand

During one of his sessions in church, the renowned Apostle said he had a revelation from God telling him that as had happened in South Africa, where there was an earthquake, similar situation will occur in New Zealand.

“…And he said, just as I told you that South Africa is the epic center of earthquake and it occurred, a whole Europe, New Zealand will be the epic center and where the earthquake will begin. Just as the South Africa earthquake was about 4.5 magnitudes, New Zealand will be around 4.5 to 5, to 6 magnitudes at sea, and if prayers are not offered, it will generate into a tsunami. New Zealand is where all the demons are hiding,” he said.

He said this, will occur between to 19th January 2022.

COSTA Rica

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also revealed that he saw a thick smoke coming out of a mountain in Costa Rica.

Ghana

About Ghana, he said the Spirit of the Lord took him to Atwea Mountain where he saw about two thousands of dwarfs jumping from one place to the other.

“And God said, have you seen what they are doing? They are training and if you people fail to pray, this year there will be fire outbreaks which will begin from the forest and sweep homes, villages, companies, buildings, farms and banks and nobody will be able to determine where these fires come from,” he said.

Manifestations

Surprisingly as these may seem, these prophesies as delivered by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah all occurred and many people who have had access to the communication team of the church expressed surprise and believe God is using Apostle Francis Amoako Attah to deliver the world.

“Apostle Francis Amoako Attah keeps telling you to trust in the Lord God and believe also in His prophet. Keep praying and make sure to turn off everything when you are leaving the house, store or office. His prophesies do not fail. He is the voice of God,” a man said.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand.

The quake struck at 3:46pm on Saturday with a magnitude of 6.5

The United States Geological Survey also revealed that it hit at a depth of 10km.

Also In Costa Rica, there was a volcanic eruption in Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja.

The volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011 according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers. Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

In Ghana, the rampant fire outbreaks this year speak volume and confirmed Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s prophesies.

Fire gutted parts of the GCB Bank’s residential apartment attached to the bank in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The inferno destroyed some property in the facility on Sunday morning in the Oti Region.

The cause of the fire outbreak still remains unknown.

The fire reportedly started around 11:20 am according to an eyewitness.

The Apeatse explosion where the whole community was wiped out and many other disasters including the fire outbreak that killed a 60-year-old man, his wife and five children, including a four-month-old baby, in their residential property at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

Also speaking on Angel fm’s Anopa Bofo program today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said in the school of life, if you have a spiritual eye, you must depend on someone who has physical eye to teach you the way so that you can have a balanced life.

He revealed that this year, 2022 the world will be going back to the days of Noah which is the season of flood and destruction all over the world.

From that, he said the world will enter the days of Lot which is the season of Homosexual, gayism and fire outbreak and the days of Elijah where famine, increase of fuel, rituals, false teachings and false prophets and attacks on Christianity will occur.

He quoted Mathew 24: 3 – 7 and stressed that these things “must happen”.

“Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. There will be confrontation of Kingdoms,” he said.

He mapped the occurrences in 2021 which were “On 3rd January 2022 6.3 Taiwan earthquake, 17th January 5.7 in China Great Wall, 18th Emirates from Dubai Russia caught fire and made an emergency landing St Petersburg. 19th, there was earthquake in Greenland, 22nd 6.3 magnitude of earthquake in Philippines deep sea, 22nd Turkey 4.6 after that there were other small earthquakes, Easy Jet which took off on 22nd January from London to Austria, got to Germany caught fire and had to make an emergency landing. Then the earthquakes began on 28th January, where there was another earthquake in Panaman, 29th another one in Figi Island 4.3 earthquake, and on 30th Japan, Russia, Honduras, America in California Santiago. 31st January was the Turkey earthquake, and another in Yemen of 5.6 magnitudes.

He said, the world is now coming to witness several and worse earthquakes and it will take prayers to save situations.