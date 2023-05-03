More remains of genocide victims exhumed in western Rwanda

The number of victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi whose remains have been exhumed in western Rwanda reached 811, said an official of IBUKA, an umbrella organization of genocide survivors associations, on Friday.

“At least remains of 223 more victims were exhumed on Thursday, and there are fears more could be discovered,” Oswald Kabera of IBUKA told reporters in Rusizi District, Western Province of Rwanda.

“The discovery of remains of such a big number of victims in a farmland in Rusizi District, nearly three decades after the genocide, is shocking,” Kabera added.

He called on genocide perpetrators to volunteer information on where they dumped the bodies of their victims to foster reconciliation.

The victims were Tutsi residents of the surrounding areas who had sought refuge at the Mibilizi church when they were killed during the genocide, according to Kabera.

Local leaders have postponed commemoration activities that had been scheduled for April 30 due to the ongoing search for genocide remains.

The search for the genocide victims began on March 23 of this year after remains were discovered by residents doing terracing works to prepare the land for agriculture.

Remains of the victims are still being discovered in different parts of Rwanda, 29 years after the genocide.

Rwandans on April 7 started the commemoration activities to mark the 29th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide under the theme “Remember-Unite-Renew.”

Genocide commemoration activities will continue until July 4 to mark the 100-day calamity, during which over one million people, mainly Tutsi and moderate Hutus, were killed. Enditem