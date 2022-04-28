More Spaces Needed At Osu Cemetery For Burials

The Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) is to consult traditional rulers on finding ways to create more space at the Osu cemetery.

The Municipal Chief Executive for (KoKMA), Nii Adjei Tawiah, said the Osu cemetery was almost full and the walkways had become burial places.

Speaking at the Assembly’s town hall meeting, Nii Tawiah said the Assembly had plans to create space at the cemetery, however it had to consult the traditional rulers of the community to have a mutual understanding.

“It is not something that the Assembly alone can handle so we are talking with the traditional authorities and churches to see the way forward and find a common ground,” he said.

He explained that because people were now buried at places where others have been buried already, it would be difficult to say they would clear the whole place and start all over.

Nii Tawiah gave an assurance to the gathering that at the end of the consultation process there would be an understanding on how to deal with the shortage of land for burial at the Osu cemetery.

He said the Assembly in the interim was looking at introducing cremation or getting a place out of Accra in order to be able to reorganize the cemetery.

The meeting was for the Assembly to account to the people revenue generated in the previous year, performance of previous budget and what the Assembly intends doing for the ensuing years.

Nii Tawiah said 2021 year was impressive compared to the previous year in which revenue generation was difficult due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The year under review had 83 activities in the Annual Action Plan and out of which 65 activities were implemented, representing 87 per cent and10 activities were still ongoing.

He said, “seven activities representing 8.4% were however yet to be commenced and one activity representing 1.2% was abandoned. The total performance of the Assembly stood at 90.3%.” he added.

The MCE stated that the financial target for the year was GHc24, 005,319.06 however, the Assembly received GHc17, 128,148.00.

He said the Internal Generated Fund (IGF) was the Assembly’s main source of revenue compared to the other sources of revenue. The Assembly budgeted GHc11, 951,840.00 while it received GHc10, 225,740.30.

He urged the people, who desire to construct or redesign their structure to contact the Assembly to ensure they follow the laid down rules in obtaining permit before construction.

He said any development without permit or at unauthorized areas would be removed without compensation.