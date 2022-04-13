More taxes on alcohol industry a welcome news – Alcohol Policy Alliance

The Alcohol Policy Alliance Ghana (GhanAPA) has supported the call by the former Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah, for the imposition of more taxes on the alcohol industry.

A statement signed by Mr Benjamin Anabila, Chairman of the GhanAPA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the call could not have come at a better time considering the COVID-19 cases and the mortality rates Ghana recorded.

“While COVID-19 had initially been considered as respiratory infective condition that causes harm primarily through inflammatory and immunological processes in the respiratory track, emerging evidence points that patients living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are at high risks in contracting COVID-19 and suffering more,” it said.

“This finding was confirmed by the President of Ghana; His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 24th Update of Covid-19 to the Country. The President categorically stated that people living with underlining health conditions…are at a larger risk to contract COVID 19.”

The World Health Organisation says NCDs kill 41 million people every year, which was equivalent to 74 per cent of all deaths globally, while 77 per cent of all NCD deaths were in low- and middle-income countries, including Ghana.

“The WHO also states that harmful use of alcohol causes detrimental health and social consequences for the drinker, the people around him or her and the society at large. Alcohol use is one of the world’s leading risk factor for illness, disability and death,” the statement said.

Alcohol accounted for 3.3 million deaths each year compared to HIV/AIDS, violence, and Tuberculosis and 4.8 per cent of all global burdens of diseases and injuries were attributed to its consumption, it said.

“It is estimated that alcohol consumption alone causes more than 10 per cent of burdens of NCDs globally.”

Based on the information above, GhanAPA believed that there was no benefit associated with its consumption and the poor were the most vulnerable to alcohol-related diseases and negative impact.

“This vulnerable group are the ones who cannot afford their hospital bills, so increasing alcohol tax or imposing a new levy on alcohol will help limit its intake by the vulnerable and the levy could be used to fund the National Health Insurance Scheme.”