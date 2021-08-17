More than 1.5 million people in Mozambique vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 1,533,797 people have received jabs in Mozambique against COVID-19 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in March, said the country’s Ministry of Health on Monday.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Director of the National Public Health Benigna Matsinhe at a press conference in Maputo, to update the information about the country’s current epidemiological situation.

“We have a total of 1,533,797 people vaccinated. These are the people who have already taken one and those who have taken both doses,” said Matsinhe.

In the second phase of the national vaccination, she said, 577, 248 people have already been fully vaccinated.

“We still have 900,000 doses to complete our target group for this second phase of the campaign that we started about two weeks ago,” said the health official, adding that the figures from the ongoing campaign is satisfactory. Enditem