More than 100 irregular Afghan migrants apprehended in east Turkey

Turkish authorities have once again apprehended numerous irregular migrants in the border province of Van.

State news agency Anadolu reported on Tuesday that 113 Afghans had been apprehended. They were travelling on foot. The gendarmerie apprehended the Afghans and handed them over to the responsible migration authority.

In view of the advance of the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan, many Afghans are currently arriving irregularly in Turkey via Iran.

According to estimates by human rights activists, there are more than 1,000 every day.

Videos purporting to show large groups crossing the border on foot were disputed by Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli last week as untrue and described as a provocation. There is no uncontrolled migration, the authorities will prevent it, he assured.

After the approximately 3.6 million refugees from Syria, Afghans are the largest migrant group in Turkey: According to estimates, between 300,000 and 500,000 live in the country.