More Than 1000 Citizens Celebrate ECOWAS’s 49th Anniversary in Togo

The Permanent Representation of the ECOWAS Commission in Togo, in collaboration with the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), the ECOWAS Infrastructure Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), and the ECOWAS Brown Card, commemorated the 49th anniversary of the institution on May 28, 2024, in Kara, northern Togo.

The event, held under the theme “Strengthening Unity, Peace, and Regional Security,” took place in partnership with the University of Kara, coinciding with its 20th anniversary.

Attendees included representatives from various sectors such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and Togolese Abroad, as well as political and administrative authorities from the region. Also present were stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, road transport unions, the university community, women’s and youth organizations, and members of the ECOWAS Nationals Union from Benin, Niger, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

The opening ceremony, chaired by the Governor of Kozah, Col. Bakali Hemou Badibawu, featured speeches from distinguished guests, including HE Barros Bacar BANJAI, Resident Representative, and Professor KADOUZA Padabo, President of the University of Kara. In his address, HE Barros Bacar BANJAI emphasized the importance of unity, peace, and security for prosperity, aligning with ECOWAS’s vision of “Peace and Prosperity for all” by 2050.

The event provided a platform for discussions on key themes, including ECOWAS’s economic and integration agenda, peace and security, ECOWAS Vision 2050, and human capital contribution to regional and economic integration. Participants engaged in constructive dialogues and exchanges, demonstrating their keen interest in advancing the region’s development agenda.

Governor Bakali Hemou Badibawu welcomed the ECOWAS delegation and expressed hope for a better future for the organization, provided challenges are overcome through solidarity and peace. The ceremony concluded with a visit to exhibition stands showcasing the work of participating agencies and organizations.

The celebration fostered cultural exchange and fraternity among ECOWAS nationals, underscoring the collective journey towards an ECOWAS of peoples and shared prosperity. The event’s success was evidenced by the vibrant exchanges and robust engagement of participants, reaffirming their commitment to regional integration and development.