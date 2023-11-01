More than 1000 delegates to vote at Bia East and West constituencies in NPP primaries

A total of 1,219 delegates from Bia East and West constituencies in the Western North Region are expected to vote on November 4, to elect a Presidential candidate for the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Eight hundred and thirty delegates made up of 775 polling station executives, 28 electoral area coordinators,17 Constituency executives and the district chief executive would be voting at the Bia West constituency.

While, 399 delegates comprising of 17 Constituency executives,11 electoral area coordinators, 379 polling station executives and the district chief executive for Bia East would vote in the Bia East constituency.

Mr Richard Ben-Dadzie, Bia West constituency secretary and Mr Assefuah Goode, Bia East constituency research and elections officer both told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that all was set for the conduct of the Presidential primaries on Saturday and that all aspirants would be given equal playing field to save guard the unity of the party.