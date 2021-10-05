More than 1,000 kg of pangolin scales seized in Nigeria

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday announced seizure of 15 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 1,014.5 kg in a recent crackdown on illegal wildlife trade in Lagos, the country’s economic hub.

Joseph Attah, the NCS spokesperson, said at a press conference in Lagos Monday that two suspects were detained while transporting the scales on a bus in the Ikeja area of the state in a recent operation by the NCS operatives acting on credible intelligence.

Given that the scales were not acquired locally in Nigeria, a DNA test would be conducted to determine the origin of the seized items, Attah said.

“Some foreigners with the active connivance of few Nigerians are bent on using our dear country as a transit route for illegal wildlife trade,” said Attah, adding money lured some Nigerians to provide a warehouse where the scales could be stored.

He said the two suspects would be charged in court.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. As a responsible member of the global community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade in wildlife,” he said. Enditem