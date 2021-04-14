NHIS

More than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) in the Bodi District Assembly of the Western North Region have successfully registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The move, which forms part of the Government’s efforts to enrol all LEAP beneficiaries onto the NHIS for easy access to healthcare, was spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare.

Mr Ebenezer Gyimah, the District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, made this known at a press briefing and said the figure comprised both new registrations and renewals of the NHIS card, representing about 40 per cent of their expectations.

He admonished the beneficiaries to take good care of the cards and use them to access healthcare anytime they fell sick.

Mr Gyimah assured that the Department would continue to ensure that all LEAP beneficiaries in the District were registered onto the NHIS.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleChild marriage threatens national development – World Vision
Next articleMuslims urged to take advantage of Ramadan to earn Allah’s blessings
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here