Almost one in 50 Danes received a Covid-19 vaccination on Monday.

In a dress rehearsal for the time when more doses of the vaccine are available, 104,824 vaccinations were registered nationwide during the day, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke announced on Twitter late in the evening. Never before have so many Danes been vaccinated against Covid-19 in just one day.

The goal for Monday had been to administer 100,000 Covid-19 vaccinations in a total of more than 60 vaccination centres during the course of the day.

This was to test whether the vaccination centres in the five Danish regions, their logistics and IT systems were ready for the time when more vaccines would be delivered, which is expected to be soon.

Only the shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were administered: the vaccine from AstraZeneca will continue not to be used in Denmark until further notice after there were rare cases of blood clots in connection with it.

Already at the end of February, Germany’s northernmost neighbour with its almost 5.8 million inhabitants had rehearsed the vaccination push. During the dress rehearsal at that time, more than 30,000 people received a vaccination in one day.