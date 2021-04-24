COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination

A total of 11,547 people in the Bono Region have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr John Ekow Otto, the Deputy Bono Regional Director in charge of Public Health, said those vaccinated included health, security and media personnel, educationist, traders, farmers, the unemployed, the Judicial Service, Legislators and some government officials.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that 7,390 health workers of the 8,482 in the region, were vaccinated, representing 64.0 percent of the total population vaccinated.

Dr Otoo said Security Services were 753, representing 6.5 percent, educational workers; 378, representing 3.3 percent, and students; 171 (1.5 per cent.)

Media personnel vaccinated, he said, were 142, representing 1.2 percent, farmers; 110 (1.0 percent), unemployed; 58 (0.5 percent), Judiciary; 23 (0.2 per cent) and legislators; 18, (0.2 percent), adding that the others were 2,157, representing 18.7 percent.

Dr Otto said the second phase of the vaccination would cover a lot more people when the vaccines arrived.

He commended the heath workers for their commitment and said he was satisfied with the process and hope the second phase would also receive a good coverage.

Dr Otoo said no serious adverse effect was reported and that minor ones such as swelling of the area of the arm injected and pains were reported.

He said about 35 people in the region reported minor adverse effects and hoped the vaccine would contribute to the reduction in cases.

The vaccination, notwithstanding, people must continue to observe the safety protocols to help combat the pandemic, he said.

