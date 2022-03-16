More Than 2,000 Fresh Students Gain Admission Into STU

The Sunyani Technical University (STU), has admitted 2,104 fresh students to pursue diploma and degree courses for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Out of the number, 1,409 of them representing 67 per cent are males, whilst the 695 females represented 33 per cent, with 1,609, students enrolled on the Science, Technology, Engineering and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes as against 495 for Humanities.

Speaking at the 26th matriculation ceremony, Professor Engineer Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC), said enrolment for this year recorded a decrease of 21 per cent compared to the last academic year.

“The drastic fall in the student enrolment at the University this year, despite the introduction of more new academic programmes, gives a course for concern”, he said.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah called for an urgent strategy by the University to intensify its efforts in advertising the newly introduced Science, Engineering and TVET programmes to improve patronage.

“When patronage of such industry-driven programmes is improved, it would help produce skilled graduates who can readily find employment or set up their own businesses to help accelerate the socio-economic development of Ghana.”

“This will further obviate other institutions having the opportunity to produce too many graduates in an already chocked sectors of the national economy which only exacerbates the existing high rate of unemployment in the country”, he said.

The VC explained one M-Tech programme in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, was at an advanced stage to receive accreditation for introduction, saying the University was currently running 16 four-year B-Tech programmes.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said 12 other four-year BTech programmes were also at different stages of accreditation, while the University runs its 10 Top-Up BTech and 19 Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

He advised all prospective students, both within and outside the country to take advantage to enroll, “on these industry-driven programmes to acquire the requisite technical knowledge and professional skills.”

“This will make them readily employable to avoid the temptation of joining the so-called Unemployed Graduates Association in future,” he said.

The VC advised the fresh students to exhibit high sense of purpose and diligence in pursuing their academic career so that they could achieve the required skills and competence that would make them successful.

“You are the future leaders of this country, as some of you here are going to become lecturers, engineers, businessmen and women, parliamentarians and even President of the country,” he said.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah therefore admonished the students to remain serious with their studies to enable them climb the academic ladder successfully to achieve their future goals.