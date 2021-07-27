More than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in Israel

The number of new coronavirus infections in Israel continues to rise significantly: The Ministry of Health reported 2,112 cases on Tuesday – the highest number since mid-March.

According to Israeli television, about every 10th new case is a returnee from abroad.

The number of Covid-19 patients with a severe infection rose to 138, up from 61 on Monday a week ago.

Most of the new cases are linked to the Delta variant of the virus, according to official figures.

Among the newly infected are many younger people and also those who have been vaccinated twice.

More than 57 per cent of Israel’s 9.3 million residents are already fully vaccinated.

Israel’s vaccination campaign was very successful, especially at the beginning. However, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, there are still more than 1 million Israelis who could be vaccinated but are not.