More Than 2M Match Tickets Sold Ahead Of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Organisers of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar, has said over two million match tickets have so far been sold, with less than 90 days to the start of the global competition.

Nasser Al Khater Chief Executive Officer of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 said, they intend putting three million match tickets for the competition.

Speaking at a press conference with the international media, Al Khater said, over two million and five hundred tickets have been sold so far with, the United States of America (USA), Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia buying the highest number of match tickets.

Al Khater, said the next phase of ticket sales would commence in October adding that over 500, 000 tickets would be on sale to complete the three million tickets earmarked for the competition.

He said the purchase of tickets would afford fans the opportunity to access Hayaa Card, which would serve as multiple entry visa for them as well.

According to the CEO, the match tickets would also grant fans the opportunity to select many accommodation options available in Qatar.

“We have hotels, special apartments for rent, tents among others. You can easily choose any of them after acquiring your tickets,” he added.

He denied assertions that, Qatar would be able to provide accommodation for the millions of football fans coming for the competition.