More than 300 Kumasi households connected to Covid-19 Resilient Water Project

More than 300 households within the radius of 11 kilometers in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, (GKMA) have been connected to pipe borne water as of August 31, this year.

The move is in line with the government’s desire to extend clean and affordable water to homes of many Ghanaians, especially those in low income, high-density urban and peri-urban communities, as demanded in the Sustainable Development Goals target on water and sanitation.

Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, who made this known, said her Ministry had also facilitated the installation of automated water vending machines at some vantage points in communities where water could not be connected to individual homes in the short term.

This is to ensure that no one was left behind in access to quality water supply in the beneficiary communities.

Mrs Dapaah was speaking at the commissioning of a 20-seater toilet facility with two changing rooms for the Ohwimase Basic Schools in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The Minister explained that the water and sanitation initiative, which was launched in February 2021, under the government of Ghana – United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Water and Sanitation (WASH) programme, was part of the Danish government support for COVID-19 Resilience Initiative in low-income, high-density urban and peri-urban communities.

The aim is to extend WASH services to selected low – income, high density communities, selected healthcare facilities and schools in some municipalities in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, within the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Dapaah said the Ministry, in consultation with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), identified key vulnerable low-income communities from the Asokore Mampong, Kwadaso and KMA within GKMA, and Ga South and North, Krowor and Adentan within Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, were selected.

“The support was designed to aid in improving the resilience of the beneficiary communities against the COVID-19 Pandemic and other public health crises, as evidence has shown that access to adequate water to facilitate proper hand washing is key to reducing the risk of the spread of the disease and related deaths.

This was one key rationale behind the free water provided by my government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to especially communities in these low-income high-density areas, to break the circle of the spread of the disease,” the Minister explained.

The Minister said apart from the physical infrastructure and products provided to these beneficiary households and institutions, an estimated population of about 84,500 including about 35,490 children were reached with behavioural change communication activities on handwashing.

Mr. Tom Norring, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, said the collaboration had made great contributions in the field of water supply as well as sanitation and hygiene promotion in communities, schools, health facilities and public spaces benefiting an estimated 69,000 people and 37 institutions.

He encouraged stakeholders of the project to continue to build on the new innovative models which have been developed under the project.

Anne-Claire Dufay, the UNICEF Representative in Ghana, appreciated the synergies mobilized in achieving the project goals adding that, multi-sectoral interventions were key to effectively target and reach the most vulnerable families, women, and children in Ghana.