More than 35,732 delegates to vote at the NPP Presidential race in Ashanti Region 

A total of 35,732 delegates are expected to vote in the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries in the Ashanti Region.

The election slated for November 04, 2023, will be held in all the 47 constituencies in the Region.

Mry Stephen Owusu, Ashanti Regional Research and Elections Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, that the region was fully prepared and that, all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure transparency, peaceful, free and fair elections.

He said already, the party had approved the guidelines and regulations for the elections by all the presidential aspirants and the Elections Committee.

On the candidates’ campaign tour in the region, he observed that all the candidates had been conducting themselves well and hoped that the united front would continue to exist within the party.

In all, four candidates would be competing to clinch the spot for the Presidential flag-bearer.

They include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Agriculture; Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central; and Mr Addai Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong.