More than 36,800 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Western Region

A total of 36,897 people in the Western Region have, so far, been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 since the arrival of the vaccines in the country.

Of the figure 33,727 took the AstraZeneca vaccine while 3.170 took the Janssen.

Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Regional Health Director, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Sekondi, said a total of 176,329 persons had received at least one dose of the vaccine in the region.

He said 164,289 people received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 3,170 had the Janssen and 8,870 got the Modena vaccine.

Dr Yeboah said 401,168 doses of vaccines had, so far, been received to be administered to a target population of 1,219, 834 in the region.

He said initially the region received 254,788 doses of AstraZeneca, 3,300 Janssen, and 10,080 Modena and that on October 20, 2021, she took delivery of an additional 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 33,000 doses of Modena.

Dr Yeboah said 198,016 AstraZeneca, 3,170 Janssen, and 8,876 Modena vaccines had been administered and that all the vaccines were safe and effective.

He, therefore, urged all eligible to visit the various vaccination centres to get vaccinated.

Dr Yeboah commended the opinion leaders, churches, assembly members as well as private and public firms for their contribution towards the vaccination exercise.

He cautioned the people to continue to observe the safety protocols since the disease was not yet defeated even with the introduction of the vaccines.

The region had 16 positive cases with the Shama District recording the highest of six cases, Sekondi-Takoradi; four, Tarkwa-Nsuaem; Four and Jomoro; two cases, he said.

There were, currently, 81 active cases from eight districts, 28 suspected cases, and 14 discharges.