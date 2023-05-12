More than 4 million people in Tanzania benefit from increased water supply

Tanzanian authorities said Wednesday that water supply in the East African nation’s urban centers and rural areas has increased in the past two years after the introduction of major reforms by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, benefiting more than 4 million residents.

Water supply in urban centers had risen from 84 percent in 2020 to 88 percent in 2022, Minister of Water and Irrigation Jumaa Aweso told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, adding that water supply in rural areas had increased from 70.1 percent in 2020 to 77 percent in 2022.

Tabling his ministry’s budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year, Aweso said improvement in water supply in rural areas was realized following the implementation of 1,373 water projects for 2,649 villages in the past two years, while 80 major water projects were implemented in urban centers that benefitted more than 4 million people.

The Ministry of Water in collaboration with other institutions managed to strengthen the protection of 150 water sources across the country during the past two years, Aweso added. Enditem