More than 400 market women screened for breast cancer

More than 400 market women in the Sunyani Municipality have undergone free health screening exercise to know their various health conditions.

The Indigenous Women Empowerment Network (IWEN), a Non-governmental organisation working to promote the wellbeing of indigenous women, organised the exercise for the women traders and buyers at the Nana Bosoma Central Market in Sunyani.

Most of the beneficiaries, between the ages of 40 and 70 years, were women traders and buyers who often visited to transact businesses at the central market on Wednesdays, the main market day in Sunyani.

They were mostly screened for breast cancers, body mass index, hypertension and sugar levels, while interested others also benefited from family planning services.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Ackerson Irene Bonsu, the Project Manager of IWEN, expressed worry that many of the beneficiaries were hypertensive without their knowledge.

She advised women to go for regular medical checkups to know their health status and improve their general wellbeing.

Mrs Bonsu also advised women to opt for family planning services to protect themselves and control childbirth.