A total of 446,928 persons are expected to vote in the nine constituencies of the Western North Region in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Thirty-three parliamentary aspirants from seven political parties and two independent candidates would also contest the parliamentary seats in the nine constituencies.

Thirty-One are males and two are females.

The national Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) filed candidates in all the nine constituencies while the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) filed candidates in four constituencies.

The People National Convention (PNC), Convention People Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Great Consolidated Peoples Party (GCPP) filed in one constituency each.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Wiawso on preparations ahead of the general elections, Mr Goodwin Tawiah Okley, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, said his outfit was ready for the task ahead after taking stock of about 98 per cent of election materials.

” We have received all the essential materials which have been distributed to all the constituencies for safe-keeping,” he said.

The Regional Director said the elections would be conducted in 1,149 polling stations, adding that the EC had trained election officials to conduct free and fair elections.

He called on the public to tolerate the views of others since elections was not a do or die affair.

Mr Okley also urged electoral officers to allow the values of the Electoral Commission in their dealings.

“Let Fairness, integrity and impartiality be your guide” he urges electoral officers.