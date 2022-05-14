More than 4,500 NGOs face deregistration in Tanzania for breaching rules

At least 4,909 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Tanzania face deregistration for breaching rules that guide their operations, an official warned Friday.

Amon Mpanju, the deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, made the warning when he visited some of the NGOs in Iringa region, demanding these NGOs report to the government within one month, read a statement by the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups.

Only 7,975 NGOs out of 12,884 NGOs have been reviewed by the government by March 2022, Mpanju said, directing the National Council of NGOs to ensure that the remaining 4,909 NGOs are reviewed before they were deregistered.

He said although the government valued the contribution of NGOs to socioeconomic activities, they should abide by the country’s laws, according to the statement. Enditem