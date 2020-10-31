More than 500 adolescent girls have been trained in various entrepreneurial skills to help enhance their livelihoods.



They were trained in fields, including carpentry, welding, spraying, painting, masonry, tiling, electrical and fabrication.

The training was under the Girls’ Life Choices (GLC) project being implemented by Savana Signatures, an NGO, to support young girls with employable skills and opportunities.

This is to help end issues of forced, early and child marriages in the country.

It also created avenues for females to venture into perceived male-dominated skilled professions.

The GLC project is being implemented in 80 communities across 16 districts of the Northern, North East, Savannah, Oti and Volta Regions, with funding support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Madam Ethel Emefa Ehla, GLC Project Manager at Savana Signatures, said the project was to help reduce youth unemployment in the implementing districts and to improve on beneficiaries incomes.

Madam Ehla said beneficiaries were supported with start-up tools and attached to Master skills trainers in the various fields to undergo the training.

Mr Muhammad Rafiq Khan, Chief of Child Protection Programmes at UNICEF Ghana, said: “This partnership is to ensure that adolescent girls acquire the necessary employable skills needed to lessen economic hardships some go through, and also help to minimize incidences of forced, early and child marriages in the country.”

Miss Sani Salma, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to Management of Savana Signatures and partners for the intervention.

“I got discouraged initially because it is a male-dominated field, but now I am enjoying the training because of the prospects,” she said.