More than 5,100 fire outbreaks recorded from January to October 2022

A total of 5,155 fire outbreaks have been recorded from January 2022 to October 2022 nationwide, according to statistics from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

A total of 1090 fires were recorded in January, 762 in February, 551 in March, 470 in April, 463 in May, 347 in June, 351 in July, 383 in August, 372 in September and 366 in October.

Out of the figure, 1961 were domestic fires and 17, industrial fires.

Mr Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer, made this known when he addressed a maiden Fire Conference organised by the GNFS.

The event brought together stakeholders in the safety and security sector to deliberate on issues relating to disasters, including fire outbreaks, flood management, rescue and emergency preparedness.

It was held on the theme: “Enhancing Effective Fire Management for National Development”.

Mr Kuunor noted that there was a decline in fire outbreaks from January 2022 of about 1,090 to October 2022 of 366.

He attributed the decline to intensive fire safety education and patrols embarked upon by the Service in public places.

“…It is an indication that, when the right expertise and stakeholders are on board, our collective effort will yield even more relieving results to the people of our dear country,” he added.

Mr Kuunor said the high fire outbreaks recorded in January 2022 was due to severe weather conditions, including hot, dry and strong winds experienced during the harmattan period.

Mr Ambrosse Dery, Minister of the Interior, admonished the Service to enhance its fire safety outreaches and campaigns to bring the menace to the barest minimum.

“Though there was decline in fire outbreaks from January to October, domestic fire outbreaks continue be a challenge, which needs to be fully addressed,” he said.

Mr Dery said the Government was considering the procurement of Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs) to help the Service navigate its way through traffic to arrive at emergency scenes on time.

He said the RIVs had a dual purpose of fighting fires and for road traffic extrication, adding that, one RIV had been delivered to the Service for trial.