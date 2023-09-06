More than 70 attend inaugural Meshanticut Cultural Place making Confestival

More than 70 individuals attended the inaugural Meshanticut Cultural Place making Confestival, a conference held at the esteemed Providence Public Library in Rhode Island.

The event was organized by the Providence Cultural Equity initiative, the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas, and NACTIP.

It was generously sponsored by Ambassador Modou Lamin Sima, the City of Providence, Cox Charities Northeast Region, the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas, the Office of the General Treasurer of Rhode Island, the Global Cultural Districts Network, New Wave RI, and the Mount Hope Community Center.

But, the Providence Public Library, the Providence Revolving Fund, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, Roger Williams University, Roger Williams University School of Law, the State of the African Diaspora, Unidoc Health Corp/Hewlett-Packard and United Way of Rhode Island also provided invaluable financial support to facilitate the success of the programme.

A statement issued by the Providence Cultural Equity Initiativesaid, indicating that the vibrant living culture festival brought to life the concepts and initiatives discussed at the accompanying cultural place making conference with a mission to propel the cultural place making sector forward, fostering interest and investment in this premier strategy for promoting tourism and driving equitable economic development.

Notably, the Confestival served as a momentous platform for the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas to announce and solidify several international agreements, it said.

According to the statement, specifically, the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas officially announced a cooperation agreement previously established with the State of the African Diaspora, a partnership with the Garifuna Nation, a treaty of commerce and trade with the Samaaka Tribe of Suriname, and a telehealth services agreement with UniDoc Health Corp.

The statement said spanning two days, the conference featured esteemed presenters and engaging discussions aimed at generating innovative initiatives, policies and strategies to bolster the international cultural place making sector to facilitate and encourage relationship building within that sector, while also providing a platform for speakers, workshops and networking opportunities to inform and educate stakeholders in cultural place making, as well as the wider public.

The participants in the conference included Ambassador Matzatzin Casas-Acosta from the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas, Amb. Aaron Cardinel from the same organization, Amb. Cynthia Ellis represented the Garifuna Nation, Amb. Cruz Gonzalez from the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas and Chief Luis Marcos from the Mayan Nation of Belize, it said.

The statement continued that the conference also welcomed Dr. Aundrea Matthews from the Buffalo Soldiers Association at West Point Academy, Queen Ama Nimley from the Republic of Mali, Amb. Stephen Kojo Sackey from the United Nations Association-Ghana and Chief Natcisso Eussebio Torres from the Mayan Nation of Belize.

It explained the inaugural conference was further enriched by the presence of notable speakers who delivered presentations on cultural place making and among them were I. Lanre Ajakaiye from 25 Bough Street, Helen E. Dukes from Juneteenth Rhode Island, Barnaby Evans from Waterfire Providence, Dr. Ronald Yonaguska Holloway from the Federation of Aboriginal Nations of the Americas, Donald W. King from the Providence Cultural Equity Initiative, Jonathan Lewis from the Nonviolence Schools of Rhode Island, and Richardson Ogidan from the Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island were also present.

Other insightful presentations were given by Lydia Perez from the Puerto Rican Institute for Advocacy and the Arts, Dr. Silas Pinto from the City of Providence, Antoinette Pitcan from Promote West Africa, Shey Rivera from Studio Loba LLC, Peter Rogina from the Peace Lights Project, Gregorio Scarpella from the Global Cultural Districts Network, Ambassador Modou Lamin Sima from the Republic of the Gambia, Jonny Skye from Skye Gallery, Chief Darrel Waldron from the Rhode Island Indian Council, and Dr. David Weed from the Sowams Heritage Area.

The statement explained in addition to the conference and treaty signings, the Confestival served as a celebration of culture, art and music which commenced on Thursday evening with the closing ceremony for the Providence Biennial, which was co-curated by FANA Principal Chief Tureygua Taino Cay.

Furthermore, it emphasised that the celebration persisted on Saturday evening during Waterfire, featuring captivating capoeira performances and a graduation ceremony hosted by New Wave RI, followed by a torch honoring ceremony, attended by Confestival participants.

Source :Ambassador Stephen kojo Sackey, A Freelance Journalist