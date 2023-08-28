More than 8,000 students graduate from UEW

A total of 8,356 students who pursued various under-graduate and post-graduate programmes at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have been graduated at a ceremony for the 2022 graduating class.

Post-graduate degrees, first degrees, diploma and certificates were conferred on them at the Second Session of the 27th Congregation held at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Center, North Campus of the university at Winneba, on Friday August 25 to Saturday August 26, 2023.

Of the total number, 1,732 students were awarded diplomas, 5,492 had first degrees and 1,132 also awarded various postgraduate degrees.

In the first-degree category, 182 obtained 1st Class, 932 had 2nd Class Upper, 1,755 had 2nd Class lower, 1,821 had 3rd Class and 802 obtained a pass.

On Friday August 25, 2023, 3,611 students from Accra Academy, Accra College of Education, Accra St. Johns Grammar, Accra Wesley Girls, Asamankese, Assin Foso, Atebubu, Axim, Bechem, Cape coast and Kasoa Study Centres of the College for Distant and E-Learning (CODeL) were awarded diplomas and first degrees.

The rest were from Koforidua, Kumasi AAMUSTED, Kumasi Islamic Senior High School, Mampong AAMUSTED, Dambai, Denu, Ejisu, Enchi, Ho, Hohoe and Nkwanta Study centres.

On Saturday August 26, 4,754 students from ObuasI, Navrongo, Odumase-Krobo, Offinso, Pusiga, Sefwi-Wiawso, Sekondi, Sogakope, Sunyani, Tamale-Batco, Tamale-Nobisco, Tarkwa, Techiman, Tema, WA, Winneba, Yendi and Teshie Military Academy of the School of Graduate Studies were also awarded first degrees, diplomas and postgraduate degree.

The Vice Chancellor (VC), of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke in his sessional address, congratulated the graduates on their remarkable achievements.

He stated that as they stepped out of the hallowed halls of UEW, with their degrees in hand, they had with them not just the knowledge they have acquired, but also the countless hours of hard work, dedication and determination.

“The future holds endless opportunities and as a university have every confidence that they will continue to shine brightly in all their endeavours, he stated.

Prof. Awoke further urged the graduates to remember that graduation is not the end of their education; saying, “it’s just the beginning… You must continue to seek knowledge, explore new ideas and adapt to evolving industries.

He stated that, Lifelong learning will keep them relevant and innovative, and while at it, they must endeavour to uphold the highest ethical standards in all their dealing and to know that their integrity is a precious asset that will earn them trust, respect, and success throughout their career.

According to him Our world is a tapestry of cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds, and as results they must therefore embrace diversity, seek to understand different viewpoints and foster inclusivity wherever they go, to help enrich their life and to make them better global citizens.

He urged them to be adaptable, open to new experiences and willing to pivot when necessary, saying, “it’s important for them to acknowledge that setbacks and challenges are part of life, their ability to embrace change will be a key diver of success.”

Prof. Avoke indicated that, life was a series of steps and achievements, and they must not forget to celebrate their small victories along the way as they recognised their progress to keep them motivated and inspired.

“As you leave UEW, carry with you the knowledge, values and spirit of excellence and remember that you are not just a graduate but ambassador of change and progress, he added.