More than 85,400 refugees enters Ethiopia from conflict-hit Sudan

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia owing to the conflict in Sudan has surpassed 85,400, according to the UN migration agency.

As of Oct. 15, more than 85,496 returnees, refugees and asylum seekers have arrived in Ethiopia through border crossing points in Metema and Kurmuk from conflict-affected Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in its latest update issued late Monday.

Of the total number of crossings, 38,560 are Ethiopian nationals, 31,115 are Sudanese nationals, and the remaining 15,821 are third-country nationals, the IOM said.

According to the latest data from the UN migration agency, some 35,440 of the total arrivals are said to be female, while the remaining 50,056 are male.

Brutal fighting erupted in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on April 15 and swiftly escalated in different parts of the country. The ongoing fighting pits the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with both sides accusing the other of starting the conflict.