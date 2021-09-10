More than 900 people evacuated in southern Spain due to wildfire

Emergency crews evacuated 939 people in southern Spain after a wildfire destroyed almost 2,200 hectares of forest on the Costa del Sol in less than 24 hours.

The Andalusia emergency services said the people had to be brought to safety on Thursday as the wildfire had been burning at the foot of the Sierra Bermeja mountain range near the coastal community of Estepona since Wednesday evening.

It was unclear whether there were tourists among those evacuated.

Thick smoke meant the AP7 motorway and two rural roads had to be closed.

The fire also affected the town of Benahavis.

Flames engulfed at least two houses, according to the authorities.

Firefighters’ efforts were hampered by strong winds and persistent high temperatures that approached 30 degrees Celsius even at night in the Malaga area.

Some 200 firefighters fought the wildfire on Thursday aided by 26 helicopters and firefighting planes.

It was not clear what had caused the fire.