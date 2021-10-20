More than a million mosquito nets to be distributed in Volta

Close to one million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) would be distributed across the Volta Region as part of the point mass distribution campaign 2021, from November 29 to December 05.

Dr. Senanu Djokoto, Deputy Regional Director of Public Health, said over two million people from close to half a million homes in the Volta Region were expected to benefit from the distribution of an improved variety of bed nets with extended lifespans.

He was addressing a stakeholder engagement in Ho on the upcoming exercise, an initiative of the National Malaria Control Program with support from the Global Fund and the USAID, which is undertaken every three years among interventions towards ending the spread of malaria.

The Director said a total of 1,008,499 nets would be distributed in the Region in what would be a “one of the major logistical operations” in the Region, and which would reach every household.

A total of 1,950,299 residents from a total of 484,585 homes are expected to receive the interventions.

The Health Director said the distribution formula was scientifically proven to be “very effective,” and that 90 per cent of households in the Region would be digitally registered for the exercise.

He said more than 50 per cent of the nets had been delivered to the Region ahead of distribution.

The digital registration is expected to aid the tracking of the net distribution, and a post campaign behaviour change verification and end-user feedback would be also engaged.

“Everybody will receive the nets regardless of age or nationality once you are resident in Volta.

“There will be no impediment in anybody’s way,” Dr. Djokoto said, adding that each household would receive a maximum of five nets.

Registration of beneficiaries would begin on October 22, before which implementers would be trained.

The stakeholder engagement brought together heads of the various agencies and departments directly and indirectly involved in the distribution, and present were the media and representatives from the local government.

Mr. Roland Glover, Regional Malaria Focal Person, said the efforts over the years sprouted in the region in 2020, two districts- Hohoe and South Tongu, attained Malaria-free Elimination statuses.

“Volta has done so well” he remarked, adding that deaths and under-five mortality had reduced among the vulnerable to a 0.015 per cent, and gave credit to a 90 per cent rate of continuous net distribution.