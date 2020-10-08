More than five million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, health authorities said Wednesday.

After the United States and India, Brazil is the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections worldwide.

There have been at least 148,228 deaths of people with Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Brazil.

The actual numbers are likely much higher as testing is low in the country.

Scientific studies suggest the infection numbers could be seven times higher than official figures show, while twice as many people may have died.

Brazil has a population of 210 million. President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the seriousness of the virus and rejected measures to stem its spread.