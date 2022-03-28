More Than GH¢200,000 Donation Hit Appiatse Support Fund

The Appiatse Support Fund Monday received donations from the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mantrac Ghana Limited and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, totaling 237,500 to aid the reconstruction exercise.

Mr Tutu Agyare, the Board Chairman of VRA, on behalf of the Company, presented a cheque for GHc200,000 to the Fund, Mantrac Ghana Limited donated GHc32, 500, and Mr Duker gave Ghc5000.

Mr Agyare said the Appiatse explosion was a national tragedy that required the support of well-meaning Ghanaians and corporate entities to help restore the livelihoods of the people, noting that its contribution would be a long-term investment to ensure Appiatse got back to normalcy.

“VRA is one of the few institutions in the country, which has a lot of experience in resettlement having to do with the Lake, so the extent to which the Committee requires the leverage of our experience, we can also offer same,” he added.

The VRA was ready to collaborate with the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee towards the provision of other services during the rebuilding phase, Mr Agyare said, and entreated the members to keep the national power distributor informed of its activities.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VRA, reiterated the Authority’s preparedness to provide additional support when the need arose.

Reverend Dr Joyce Rosaline Aryee, the Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund, expressed her appreciation to the donors for the kind gesture, saying: “We are so grateful for your generosity”.

She re-ecohed the President’s plans to make the Appiatse Township eco-friendly and hinted that her team would soon brief the media on the Committee’s recent activities.

“I’m glad that the Chairman mentioned that you would be willing to support us with all the knowledge that you have, not only about resettlement but also about being eco-friendly and that’s what the President has instructed.”

Dr Sulemanu Koney, a member of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, and CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, commended the donors for the gesture and welcomed the pledge by the VRA to partner government for the reconstruction exercise.