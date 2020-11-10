Most smartphones often have to sacrifice key features in order to fit into an affordable price point. Huawei’s famed Y series offers users powerful features and trend-setting designs seen on flagship devices at an agreeable price.

The latest addition to this series is the HUAWEI Y7p, which brings a powerful 48MP AI Triple camera, a stylish design, solid performance features and a lot more.

Stepping up from other smartphones, the HUAWEI Y7p’s key feature is its 48MP AI Triple camera setup, which is comprised of a 48MP main camera that focuses on high resolution images and videos, an 8MP ultra-wide camera for 120-degree ultra-wide photos and videos and a 2MP depth assist camera for depth-of-field effects.

It also supports Night Mode, to excel in low-light situations and stunning 480fps slow-motion video recording.

In addition to this, the HUAWEI Y7p comes with a powerful AI which recognizes more than 500 scenes in 21 categories such as beaches, sky, fireworks etc and adjusts the required settings for a perfect shot.

Having this setup gives its users a chance to get creative and enjoy the best of smartphone photography and videography, without having to go out of their budget.

The trend also continues to the front camera, where the 8MP AI Selfie Camera uses hardware and software synergy for high-quality selfies, with the additional help of AI to recognize up to 8 scenes including plants, flowers, night, stage etc, for the optimum settings and enhanced beautification algorithms for perfect selfies.

The HUAWEI Y7p also brings a design ethos that makes it stand out from other commonly seen devices. With a massive 6.39 inch FHD+ HUAWEI Punch FullView display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 upfront with an extremely small punch hole in the corner, the HUAWEI Y7p gives users an immersive bezel-less viewing experience. This is further complemented by the gradient color finishes on the back of the phone which further accentuates the smartphone’s design ethos, making it aesthetically pleasing.

In terms of components, the HUAWEI Y7p is designed to deliver powerful performance while also being power efficient. This is made possible with the Kirin 710F chipset and EMUI 9.1, which work together to optimize system performance for smoother everyday use, while also being efficient on the battery. The battery is quite large on its own accord, packing in 4000mAh of power that can last up to two days of intensive use. This is further supported by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a micro SD card separately.

In addition to this, the HUAWEI Y7p also brings to the table a wide range of smart features that gives it an edge over other smartphones. This includes the famed GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhanced gaming graphics, video reminders for incoming calls and even HUAWEI 9.1 SKY stereo sound for a more immersive audio experience. It also comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which includes a range of essential smartphone features like the Huawei AppGallery from where users can download and install their favorite apps.

These key features give the HUAWEI Y7p an advantage. With this in mind, the HUAWEI Y7p is one of the best choices for a user who wants to buy a smartphone that promises them more features and power, without having to go out of their budget.