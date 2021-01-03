dpa/GNA – On Saturday evening, about a thousand right-wing Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem near a facility for internal police investigations, as protests continue after the death of a 16-year-old settler boy a month ago.

Protesters have been demanding an official investigation into the incident.

According to police, the demonstrators blocked a central street, threw stones at police officers and slashed the tyres of a police vehicle.

The teenager died in a car accident in the occupied West Bank last month. Police officers had been chasing the vehicle in which he was travelling with other settlers, who accused police of ramming the car and causing the fatal accident.

They are suspected of having previously thrown stones at Palestinians.

Since the incident, there have been repeated protests in various places in Israel, leading to clashes with police and arrests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called the teenager’s parents on Thursday, according to media reports, and promised them that “the truth about the incident will come out.”

In Jerusalem, Arab motorists had also been attacked by protesters on Thursday night, according to media reports. Police used water cannons to deal with the rioters, who blocked central streets and set fire to trash cans.