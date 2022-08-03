More Water for Deprived Communities

The Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRESED), in partnership with Ghana Outlook, a UK-based organisation, has inaugurated two projects to provide potable water services to two communities in the Eastern region.

The facilities are expected to produce up to 10,000 litres of potable water a day to serve about 11,000 people in the selected communities.

The beneficiary communities are Anweabeng in the Fanteakwa and Ahweresa Damang in the Akwapim South Municipalities.

Mr William Jesse Mensah, the Coordinator of Ghana Outlook, said the community water infrastructure was designed to provide safe water delivery options tailored to meet consumer demands, especially for women and children, schools and businesses.

He announced that his outfit had successfully built several WASH facilities; Mechanised Boreholes and toilets in various communities in Ghana.

“The organisation has as well-built schools and library facilities for deprived communities,” he added.

Mr Mensah noted that the projects were meant to complement the government’s efforts at providing potable water for the citizenry towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Six, which sought to “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

He, therefore, pledged his organisation’s commitment to providing other social services to meet the needs of the less privileged and disadvantaged in society.

The District Ministers for Tafo and Adoagyiri of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev. Paul Osei Nkrumah and Rev. Eric Yeboah, who inaugurated the projects in their respective districts, said the facilities would not only alleviate the plight of the people particularly women and children but would also improve women economic activities.

They highlighted the church’s social witnessing agenda, which sought to provide development and social services for all creation.

The Coordinator for PRESED, Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah indicated that the organization would continue to provide safe and clean drinking water for remote communities to have access to potable water.

“Because people need water to thrive, the organization will support local water access projects that help bring safe, clean drinking water to communities in need, and this borehole is one of many such projects,” he said.

The Asihene of Ahwerease, Nana Ayisi Darko and the Amankrado of Anweabeng, Nana Henaku Ameyaw, the Chiefs of the beneficiary communities, expressed their gratitude to the benefactors for the intervention and said it would go a long way to help the community members, especially women and children.

They, therefore, pledged their support to maintain the systems to serve future generations.

In attendance at the inaugurations were Assembly members, teachers, students as well as community elders, opinion leaders, community members and other dignitaries.