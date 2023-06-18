More women needed in key managerial positions in mining industry – Oteng Gyasi

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Board Chairperson, Minerals Commission, has called for more women in the management of Ghana’s mining industry.

She said it was not enough to rake in more women into the industry but to ensure they held key positions.

Mrs Oteng Gyasi made the call in a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Shirley Kyei, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Minerals Commission, at the maiden edition of Women in Mining (WIM) Ghana’s Annual Conference held in Accra on the theme: “Future Fit Responsible Mining – The Female Factor.’’

The Conference aimed at fostering meaningful connections and inspire actionable steps towards a more equitable and sustainable mining sector through thought-provoking sessions, interactive panels and networking opportunities.

It also served as a platform for discussions on crucial topics such as diversity and inclusion, talent development, opportunities in the mining industry, policies and frameworks around gender.

According to research, an estimated eight to seventeen per cent of women are employed globally in the mining sector and in Ghana, only 9.1 per cent.

The Board Chairperson said research also showed that mining companies with higher number of women were doing extremely well.

She noted that through the selfless efforts of female professionals and female oriented Civil Society Organisations such as WIM, it was abundantly clear that women could and were playing important roles in the country’s mining industry.

“As chairperson of the Minerals Commission, I must admit that there is a lot of responsibility on the regulator to ensure the country achieves its targets with respect to the proportion of females working in the mining industry.” Mrs Oteng Gyasi said.

She said the empowerment of women, particularly economic empowerment, directly led to positive transformation of communities at local, sub regional, regional, and global levels.

The Board Chairperson urged all stakeholders in the mining industry to continue to collaborate to channel more resources into the empowerment of women.

“Indeed, with the wide acceptability of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the extractives industry, it has become even more pertinent for companies to reflect on such issues and take bold measurable steps in that regard,” she stated.

Dr Georgette B. Sakyi-Addo, President, WIM Ghana, celebrated the remarkable achievements of women who have shattered barriers in the mining industry.

She said they blazed trails and left an indelible mark on the industry as their resilience, intelligence and unwavering determination continued to inspire industry women.

Dr Sakyi-Addo said recent study sponsored by the Ford Foundation and commissioned by WIM Ghana, revealed that issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and lack of effective female leadership still plagued the industry.

She called for engagement at all levels to resolve and bring attention to some of the issues.

Dr Sakyi-Addo encouraged the public to champion the cause of women in mining and create a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“We need to embrace new technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainable practices,” the President said.

She said the theme of the conference encapsulated WIM’s belief in the transformative power of women in mining.

Mrs Essie Anno Sackey, Managing Director, PHI Century Limited, encouraged females to be resolute and confront challenges as they came and find solutions to them.

She advised them to seek support from families, friends and colleagues in their endeavours as they pursued their dreams and visions with passion.

WIM is an advocacy body for women working in the mining sector,