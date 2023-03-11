More women needed in the 21st century technological world

Mr Kingsley Obeng -Kyereh, the Executive Coordinator for Curious Minds has expressed the need for more women inclusiveness in the 21st century world of technology.

He stated that women were significant figures in the society and needed to be involved in discussions related to technology advancing society.

Mr Obeng- Kyereh made the call at celebration of the World International Women’s Day celebration organized by Curious Minds, a young people advocacy organisation with funding from the Star Ghana Foundation.

The celebration formed part of the Girl Power Project 4 Change being implemented under the Gender Empowerment and Rights Project

He noted that it was imperative to discuss women and girls involvement in the digital space for their wellbeing and growth.

The Coordinator revealed that women formed integral part of the society snd country’s development, that they should as a matter of urgency be involved in decision making for advanced response and resolution of problems.

He continued that many women were being discouraged from undertaking technology-related courses causing over claims of difficulty and gender-biased arguments.

Mr Obeng-Okyereh questioned the exclusion of women on digital issues at the era of technological advancement adding that it was not for men only but all genders.

Additionally he encouraged women to involve progressively in technology to aid aid in income generation.

The Coordinator advised young girls to be wary of the content they share in the media as they could have dire future consequences.

Michael Tagoe, the Project Officer of Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) said his outfit was focused on ensuring women and girls to have more access to technology and mentioned the challenges involved.

He advocated that government reduce data costs in the cause of expanding access to technology for women and girls.

Some students of the University of Cape Coast who attended the programme also shared their thoughts on involving women in technology.

Curious Minds currently runs a project called “Power Project 4 Change” which has trained thirty girls from the Central and Volta regions in advocacy, Basic Broadcasting Skills among others.

The project allows young people interact with stakeholders on issues affecting their development in their various communities for lasting resolution.