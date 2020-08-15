Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Volta Region have started receiving their share of Government’s coronavirus package for businesses.

Mr Seth Klutse, the Volta Regional Director of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the loans were being disbursed to applicants across the region.

The NBSSI is in charge of the disbursement of the ‘Adom Micro Loans.’

He said the first batch of payments of the Adom Micro Loans, of up to GHC 2,000, were being made to micro-enterprises and noted that more women were accessing the fund.

“The money is coming. Petty traders, farming and agribusiness operators, and all kinds of microbusiness and enterprises are being paid.

“More females are benefiting and I believe that the Government considers women as more risk cautious,” the Director said.

He said, however, that a loan application did not guarantee payment, and said due diligence might cause some to be rejected.

Mr Klutse advised beneficiaries to put the funds to good use and share their testimonies to encourage others.

He said the NBSSI was providing financial management training to beneficiaries and would conduct follow-ups on the disbursed funds.

Ms Irene Balley, a hairdresser at Kpeve in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, who received GHC 1,715, expressed gratitude to the government for the intervention.

“The money helped me purchase working tools and materials such as shampoo. The government must continue this initiative.

It is supporting us a lot. Because of the lockdown, there were no Church services and social events so my business was affected,” she said.

Ms Balley said most applicants in the area had received their requested loans.

Francis Ayer, a teacher and a farmer at Adidome in the South Tongu District, said he received GHC588 to support his pepper, maize and cassava farm.