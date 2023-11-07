More young people shows interest in running for District Assembly elections

Many young people in the Bono East Region have expressed interest in contesting this year’s District level elections so they can lead in the mobilization of resources for development.

Most of the contestants are young men and women who have exhibited positive intentions to contest in the District Assembly and Unit committee level elections to represent their electoral areas.

The District Assembly is a local government body responsible for the overall development of the district.

The Assembly elections slated for December 19, 2023, focus on promoting local governance and the decentralized concept across the country.

The Ghana News Agency’s look through the community saw posters of some of the youth contestants displayed in the town and on social media to show their readiness to take up the mantle.

In an interview with the GNA at Techiman, Mr. Francis Kwabena Sieh, a contestant, who is a teacher and a broadcast journalist, appealed to the electorate to vote for him to help promote the socio-economic development of the Twimia-Nkwanta electoral area in the Techiman Municipality.

He said he would consult and work together with stakeholders to attract more investors to the area.

Mr. Yussif Sulemana, incumbent Assembly member for the Parambo electoral area in the Pru East District, expressed commitment to promote the welfare of the people in the area by connecting the community to development partners to seek support for the area.

He asked the people to give him the nod to continue the good work in the area.

Mr. Ishmael Lamptey, the Bono East Regional programmes officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), commended the youth for showing interest in the local assembly elections, adding that they were driving force for the national development.

Mr. Lamptey indicated that the emerging trend of the youth participating in elections resonated with the NYA mission to empower and project the youth and foster a sense of ownership, responsibility and civic duty among the youth and in the decision-making processes.