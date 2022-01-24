Moree community appeals for sea defence wall

Mr Matthew Ekow Boison, Assemblyman for Bentsi Electoral Area in Moree, a fishing community in the Central Region, has appealed to the government to include the town in the ongoing sea defence project along the region’s coastal stretch.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese district needs to be included in the project to salvage it from the rampaging impact of tidal waves threatening the lives and property in the community.

The wall will therefore protect the low-lying coast and coastal hinterland against flooding caused by the combined effect of heavy downpour and extreme rise in tides.

Mr Boison observed that the ongoing sea defence project from Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Aguafo-Abrem municipality through the Cape Coast metropolis and other parts of the region had increased the rate of tidal erosion along the Moree coastal stretch.

“The sea defence project in Anomabo, Elmina and Cape Coast is wrecking havoc in Moree, destroying houses including a premix fuel station and other property”

“Hundreds of buildings are at risk of imminent collapse as we look on helplessly because no one seems to hear our cry,” he said.

Mr Sylvester Asare, a 57-year-old homeowner affected by the sea waves reiterated calls for an urgent sea defence wall saying: “I don’t have money to build a new house for my five children”.

“My family has stayed in the community for years and never experienced such havoc as the tidal waves are causing a lot of destruction to homes and playgrounds,” he noted.

Madam Ernestina Adoba, tenant and a teacher said: “Our community is under constant siege by the sea and the government need to come in to save our homes to restore hope by constructing a sea defence to prevent the tidal waves from getting to us”.

Mr Elvis Donkoh, the Member of Parliament for the area in an interview with the GNA assured residents that he will relay the information to the appropriate state institutions for immediate attention.

” I will make a formal report to the Ministry for Works and Housing and Ministry of Transport for necessary assessment to know the actual cause of the problem and find a solution to that,” he added.