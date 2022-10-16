Moree install Enabulele as Nana Obudadzie Oduwa I

Mr Bright Enabulele, the Founder and President of Oduwa Blockchain Solution, a California,USA based Financial Services Company has been installed as Aboafohen of Bentsir Community at Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Municipality.

Nana Obudadzie Oduwa I installment comes after his countless efforts and contribution towards the improvement and development of Moree.

The installment took place at the All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022 that brought together more than 400 Diasporas from the United States of America to Cape Coast.

Nana Kweku Annan, the Supi of Bentsir Asafo of Moree during the installment said that his name Obudadzie was a reflection of character and a request of total commitment towards development of Moree and its environs.

He advised him use his influence to woo investors to Moree for development rapidly to improve the living standard of the citizenry and country as a whole.

Nana Obudadzie I in his acceptance speech assured to the people and chiefs of Moree that his belief in the struggle to ensure a prosperous Africa will spur to galvanize resources to build a new Moree

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs for the confidence entrusted in him and promised to support development and growth in the Area.

Nana Obokese Ampah I, the Apagyahen of Asebu State thanked the installed Chief and admonished him to be agent of change that the community seeks.