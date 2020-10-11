When GRAMMY Award winning Morgan Heritage set out to find talent across Africa, they knew talented kids were out there and was extremely elated when they discovered 1A1V Music’s FayRoss from Nigeria.

He is a multifaceted singer, songwriter and producer.

On his new single Race, he tells a very relatable story that echoes across the continent of Africa. Whereby a boy meets a girl and they fall for each other but he doesn’t have much to offer financially. So the boy eventually loses the girl to a guy that has more to offer.

As an artist, FayRoss is on a trajectory that will put him in the conversations amongst the biggest names in African music with his new single “Race”.

The GRAMMY award winning groups label CTBC Nation, is distributed by Sony Music South Africa. Through their partnership with 1A1V Music they look to solidify FayRoss as one of Africa’s brightest stars.

“Race” by FayRoss drops on November 6, 2020. Kindly follow him on his social media handles below:

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/iamfayross/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/iam_fayross/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/iam_fayross