Morgan Stanley hit with US$35m penalty over customer data

Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Is Still Paying Out Over Mistakes
Spining
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) has been slapped with a $35 million penalty for failing to protect the personal identifying information (PII) of about 15 million customers.
