Mormon Church Donates Eco-Friendly Tech Lab to Ghanaian University in Bid to Boost Sustainable Education

The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, Ghana, has unveiled a cutting-edge, energy-efficient computer lab gifted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, marking a pivotal step in merging digital education with environmental stewardship.

The 60-seat facility, inaugurated on January 29, 2025, underscores a shared vision to equip students with modern technological tools while adhering to green computing principles.

Dubbed the “N-Computer Lab,” the facility is outfitted with 60 energy-saving computers, a smart board, industrial-grade power backups, and servers designed to minimize energy consumption. The donation represents the largest single contribution to UESD since its founding, according to Vice-Chancellor Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, who hailed the lab as a “transformative asset” for advancing both education and eco-conscious practices. “This aligns with our mandate to secure the environment while empowering students through digital literacy and innovation,” he remarked during the handover ceremony.

The move comes amid a global push to reduce the carbon footprint of technology. Green computing—a practice emphasizing energy efficiency, reduced electronic waste, and sustainable hardware—has gained traction as institutions grapple with balancing tech advancement and environmental responsibility. UESD, a university dedicated to sustainability studies, now positions itself as a regional leader in integrating these principles into its curriculum.

Mary Agyepong, UESD’s Registrar and Director, emphasized the lab’s role in bridging Ghana’s digital divide. “ICT is no longer optional—it’s the engine of economic and social progress,” she said. “Our students will gain hands-on skills to compete globally while learning to deploy technology responsibly.”

Elder Samuel Annan Simons, representing the Mormon Church, linked the donation to broader humanitarian goals. “Our faith calls us to uplift communities through education and sustainable action,” he stated. “This lab isn’t just about computers; it’s about nurturing futures anchored in both innovation and planetary care.”

Following the ceremony, attendees toured the lab, where instructors demonstrated energy-saving protocols and responsible e-waste management strategies. Students expressed enthusiasm, with one noting, “This lets us study tech without guilt—we’re learning to protect the environment while mastering tools for tomorrow.”

Analysts say the initiative reflects a growing trend among religious organizations to invest in sustainable development projects. For UESD, the lab is more than a classroom—it’s a testing ground for proving that technological progress and environmental ethics can coexist. As Ghana pushes toward its 2030 digital transformation agenda, partnerships like this may offer a blueprint for harmonizing ambition with accountability.