Candidates of the 2020 West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been advised to eschew the tendency of engaging in any form of examinations malpractices.

Mr Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, the People’s National Convention (PNC) Parliamentary Candidate for Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region who gave the advice in a press release copied to the GNA, cautioned that examination malpractices had the potential of ruining their entire educational journey and must be avoided.

“The exams which began on Monday, 20th July 2020 mark an important milestone for you in the educational ladder and I encourage you to go for gold.

“This is not the time to panic; this is a time to manifest the hard work endured for the past three years in Senior High School”, emphasized.

Mr Mornah also entreated all of the candidates to keep revising all that they were taught or expected to have studied with seriousness and purposefulness.

“I appreciate that you are writing these exams in this very difficult time of COVID-19, but that should not bar any one of you from the success you are destined for and have been working towards since you were admitted to SHS”, he said.

The Nadowli-Kaleo PNC Parliamentary candidate noted that in recent times, schools in the District have not been able to churn out good examination results, but hoped that the current candidates would be able to reverse the situation.

“Be rest assured that educational development is at the heart of my quest as incoming Member of Parliament (MP) for our dear Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency and I promise with the collaboration of other stakeholders to make it better”.

Mr Mornah wished the candidates well and implored them to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols all the time throughout their studies and the examination period.

