Mornyuie Addision Dodzi Is Central Tongu DCE

The President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has been overwhelmingly approved by the Assembly Members (AMs) at a colourful ceremony at Mafi Adidome, the administrative capital.

Out of the forty (40) AMs who were present and voted at the confirmation ceremony, thirty-eight (38) of them voted ‘Yes’ for Mr. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie, representing ninety-five (95) per cent of the valid votes cast while two (2) AMs objected to his confirmation bid to become the next DCE for the area.

The event was witnessed by a large number of chiefs, and queen mothers as well as a cross-section of citizens of the district including some Members of Parliament (MPs), Heads of Department (HODs) of the Assembly, some past and a few of the just-confirmed DCEs of sister districts and municipalities of the region, some constituency and regional executives of the party as well as a large number of the youth of Mafi Adidome.

One of the unique features of the DCE confirmation in the Central Tongu District was the collective decision of the AMs not to accept any financial favours from the nominee before confirming him. The MP for the area, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze, who disclosed this in an address at the event, said the decision by the AMs was for the interest and development of the district.

According to the MP, the only request the AMs made was for the nominee to organize a party for them after the confirmation if he so wished.

The Regional Minister, Hon, James Gunu, who led the government’s team to the ceremony from the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council (VRCC) at Ho, described the move or gesture by the AMs as highly commendable, saying it was a sign of showing goodwill and love for the total development of the district.

Before the confirmation, some thirteen (13) new Government Appointees were sworn into office by the Dabala District Magistrate Court Judge, Her Worship, Ms. Edith Lucy Dzormeku. This was after she administered the official, allegiance and secrecy oaths to them. Ms. Edith Lucy Dzormeku also administered the same to Mr. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie after the Electoral Officials declared him as having been duly confirmed by the Assembly Members.

In his confirmation speech, the DCE was very grateful to the AMs, the NDC party as a whole and all its executives, the Regional Minister, party supporters, the youth and ultimately the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama for the confidence reposed in him.

Hon. Mornyuie said his leadership would be one of inclusion, transparency, discipline, innovation and action. ‘Together, let us fix our schools, promote youth empowerment, invest in roads and sanitation and uphold peace and unity in our communities’, the new DCE intimated.

The MP for the Central Tongu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze stressed the need for unity among the rank and file in the constituency. He called for an end to all unhealthy acts such as backbiting and betrayal that can thwart the developmental efforts of the constituency.

Hon. Hottordze urged the party leaders and supporters not only to remain loyal to the party and its vision but also to bid their time to achieve elevation at the opportune and right time.

The Dufia of Mafi Adidome, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V wished Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie well and pledged his support and that of the other chiefs towards achieving more significant development of the district.

He expressed optimism that the Assembly Members and the DCE would work closely to address the people’s developmental concerns. Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V hoped that the involvement of chiefs and queen mothers in district decision-making would be a common feature of the new DCE conduct and priorities.