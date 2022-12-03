Moroccan Ambassador hosts globetrotter Ayad El Mouftahi

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco on Friday bid farewell to Ayad El Mouftahi, a globetrotter, who stopped over in Ghana on his global cycling tour, at a special event in Accra.

The tour of three continents covering about 50,000 kilometres will take the 26-year-old Moroccan to 22 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

In Africa, his journey started from El Guergerate, Morocco, spanning over Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

Madam Imane Quaadil, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, commended the globetrotter for the adventure, bringing on board the message of Pan Africanism and peaceful coexistence among the continents.

The journey bears the slogan: “The Morocco of today is not the Morocco of yesterday”, which consecrates the insightful vision of King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, calling for strengthening the bonding of brotherhood, affection and cooperation with sister African countries.

El Mouftahi expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and the Moroccan Community in Ghana for the great support and kind assistance extended to him on his journey.

He noted that his adventure, particularly in Africa, aimed at building cordial relations between Morocco and the sister African countries.

He said he would spare no effort in promoting the values of Morocco, its traditions and customs through constant interactions with locals and others on social media networks.