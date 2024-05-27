Moroccan Ambassador in Ghana Celebrates AU Day With African Group of Ambassadors & High Commissioners

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her, Excellency Ambassador Imane Ouaadil on 25th May 2024 led the African Group of Ambassadors in Ghana to celebrate this year’s African Union Day.

The event also brought together dignitaries and prominent personalities in the country to witness the display and exhibition of the various African tradition, culture, and dishes.

Addressing dignitaries and guests at the event, Ambassador Imane Ouaadil said “This year’s celebration acquires particular historical significance –the 61stAnniversary Celebration of the Founding of our continental organization under the theme Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.”

According her Commitment to education has marked the continent’s progress since the 1960s era of independence.

“Now more than ever, this resolve must transform Africa into the world’s powerhouse for the 21st century.

The AU Year of Education is a unique opportunity to recommit member states to achieving the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa, Agenda 2030 and SDG 4, as well as Agenda 2063.

Ambassador Imane Ouaadil emphasized that “If knowledge is power, then education is the key to unlocking that power. Education is now front and center of the development debate – and with good reason. Today, 40% of all Africans are under 15. Another 100 million children will be born here by 2050. Yet, of the 1 million Africans entering the labour market every month, fewer than 25% find a job in the formal economy. This demographic dividend should offer a tremendous opportunity for Africa to build a valuable base of human capital that will serve as the engine for the economic transformation of our continent.”

She noted that “The time has never been more auspicious to focus on education, particularly in science, technology and mathematics. The burgeoning youth population of Africa will drive the growth and prosperity of the continent into the next generation, but only if we equip them to do so.”

“Allow me use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Ghana for celebrating this unique day with us. As the Principal Representatives of our respective countries, it is part of our cardinal responsibilities to promote political, economic, and socio-cultural partnerships that will lead to the realisation of mutual benefits.” She added .