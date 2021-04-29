Her Excellency Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Ghana hosted on April 27 at the Moroccan Residence in Accra an interfaith Iftar to celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan spirit of conviviality and fraternity.

Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, President of the Ghana branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, His Excellency Archbishop Msgr Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana and Rabbi Yisroel Noach Majesky were the three guests of honor at the big event.

After the performance of the Maghrib prayer Ambassador Ouaadil highlighted In her welcoming remarks, the meaning of the Holy month of Ramadan for Muslims who recommit themselves to their faith during this period, following days of discipline with nights of gratitude for the gifts that Allah bestows.

The Moroccan diplomat also underlined that Ramadan with its dedication to fasting, prayer and almsgiving, is also a month for strengthening the spiritual bonds that Muslim, Christian and Jewish share.

In this regard Ambassador Ouaadil stressed that Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty commander of the faithful King Mohammed VI may Allah Assist Him, is deeply committed to the values of mutual understanding, human fraternity and harmonious coexistence, and throughout the Kingdom’s history these values have been proclaimed and taught to foster brotherhood among the Sons of Abraham.

The Iftar was also attended by dignitaries from the Office of His Eminence the Chief Imam Grand Mufti of Ghana, officials from the Ghana branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulemas, members of the media and other invited guests.