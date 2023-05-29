Moroccan Embassy in Azerbaijan Screens Ghanaian Movie ‘Keteke’

To Mark African Cinema Days

In Celebration of Africa Day, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Baku Azerbaijan, organized the first African cinema days with the screening of Keteke “Keteke” the award winning Ghanaian Movie.

The event enabled the Moroccan Embassy in Baku to screen Films made by cinematographers in African countries that do not have embassies in Azerbaijan within the framework of Cinema Days from 25th to 27th December 2023.

At the opening ceremony of the film, the Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaidjan , Adil Embarch, Stated that the three day event paved way for the selection and screening of six different movies from six African countries. The diplomat was confident that the participants would be satisfied with the screening of the selected movies.

The first African Film Days was described as a dynamic and brave event that aimed at introducing the Azerbaijani public to the renewed African film industry, which is represented by a generation of talented and ambitious young filmmakers.

This event was also considered as an opportunity to introduce African countries, to convey their cultures, economies and characteristics to Azerbaijanis, thereby contributing to the strengthening and diversification of relations between Azerbaijan and African countries.

A total of six films were screened at the event. In addition to Morocco, movies produced in Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Rwanda and Chad were shown to the audience

In the year 2017, the award winning drama “Keteke” directed by Peter Sedufia which recreates the reality of the 1980s was produced. Based on the journey of Boye (Adjetey Anang) and pregnant Atvei (Lydia Forson) who lived in a remote village and prepared to give birth to their child, the full plot of the film engaged the audience in a semi-comic way, made them laugh, but also reflected the social difficulties of the time.

At the beginning of the film, the hero couple missed their train. Therefore, they became very tired on the way to the next station in order not to miss the next train. Each of the word exchanged between the husband and wife ended with joy.

It could be considered a comic scene. In the most difficult moment of the couple listening to music was considered a way out of difficulties.

Keteke represented Ghana at the annual Khouribja Africa Festival in Morocco in December 2018 and was awarded the Special Jury Prize.