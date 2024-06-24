Moroccan King Orders Humanitarian Medical Aid for Gaza Population

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has initiated a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population in Gaza following very high royal instructions.

The aid, a substantial 40 tonnes of medical supplies, is a lifeline for the Palestinian population in Gaza. It includes equipment for treating burns, surgical tools, traumatology essentials, and vital medications for adults and children. His Majesty the King, in a display of remarkable generosity, has pledged significant personal funds to cover a substantial portion of this aid.

This initiative will utilize the same efficient and proven land route used during last Ramadan’s food aid operation, ensuring swift and reliable support delivery to Gaza.

These humanitarian efforts, a testament to His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s unwavering commitment and enduring dedication to the Palestinian Cause, reaffirm Morocco’s steadfast support for needy communities.